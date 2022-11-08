Eastwood and Kimberley prepare to honour fallen war heroes at Remembrance Day events

A Remembrance Day parade will culminate at the war memorial in Kimberley on Sunday, November 13.

Events have been organised in both towns on Sunday, November 13, to allow residents to pay tribute by laying flowers and taking part in two minutes of silence.

A service will begin at St Mary’s Church, Eastwood, at 9.30am. Attendees are asked to be present in the church by no later than 9.15am. After the service, order for the parade will be organised by the Royal British Legion at 10.20am.

The march will leave the church at 10.30am. Eastwood Army Cadets and other uniform groups, along with Eastwood’s Mayor, councillors and civic dignitaries will march from the church to the two war memorials along Nottingham Road, arriving at 10.50am.

Eastwood Town Council has adorned the town's war memorials with large poppies ahead of Remembrance Day.

The Last Post will be played at 11am and two minutes of silence will be observed.

Road closures will be in place in Eastwood town centre between 10.15am and midday.

Meanwhile in Kimberley, a service will take place at the Holy Trinity Church, from 10am.

There will be a parade to the town’s war memorial at 10.40am and the act of Remembrance will begin at 10.55am. The Last Post will be played at 11am and two minutes of silence observed, commemorating the sacrifices of members of the armed forces and civilians during times of war.

There will also be a World War One display and refreshments available at Kimberley Parish Hall afterwards.