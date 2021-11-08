Eastwood and Kimberley prepare to honour fallen war heroes at Remembrance Day events

A Remembrance Day service will take place at the war memorial in Kimberley on Sunday, November 14.

Events have been organised in both towns on Sunday, November 14, to allow residents to pay tribute by laying flowers and taking part in two minutes of silence.

In Kimberley, residents are being advised that the Holy Trinity Church will only open for quiet prayer and there will be no service in the church this year.

The Reverend Barbara Holbrook requests that anyone who would like to join the parade, including anyone who will be laying a wreath, should meet in the church car park at 10.30am to join the parade up to the war memorial.

Eastwood Town Council has adorned the town's war memorials with large poppies ahead of Armistice Day.

At 10.45am, Barbara will carry out a service at the memorial, followed by the wreath laying where the Last Post will be played.She added: “Everyone is more than welcome to join us for tea, coffee and refreshments after in the parish hall.”

Meanwhile in Eastwood, a Remembrance Day parade will also be held.

This will begin at St Mary’s Church at 9.45am, followed by a parade leading to a wreath laying at the war memorial on Plumptre Way and at the Cadet’s Cross on Edward Road.

Eastwood Town Councillors have been busy decorating the town with large poppies this week in preparation for the parade.

Since 1921, the poppy has been adopted as a symbol of remembrance, inspired by the First World War poem ‘In Flanders Fields’.

Residents can purchase a paper poppy and pin to wear from just about any shop in the area in the run up to Remembrance Day, with all money raised going to the armed forces community, providing financial, social and emotional support for veterans and servicemen and women in need and their families.

Members of the Eastwood and District branch of the Royal British Legion, who helped to launch the Poppy Appeal this year, will be in attendance at the town’s parade.