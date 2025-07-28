Eastwood and Kimberley libraries have a packed summer of stories, games and activities for youngsters
At Eastwood Library on Wellington Place in the town, each week of the school holidays starts with games sessions every Monday from 10am to 12noon, including Connect 4, Cluedo and Uno.
On Tuesday, August 12 and August 26, there is a chess club from 10.30am to 12.30pm, while stay and play sessions for all ages take place every Thursday from 10am to 12noon.
Throughout the holidays, colouring and crafts will be available at all times and junk modelling for people to get creative with their artwork.
From August 11, giant games will be available to play, including snakes & ladders, hopscotch and cannonball drop, while big bricks will be available from August 28.
Over at Kimberley Library, on Main Street in the town, the week starts with story sessions from 10am each Monday, followed by stay and play for all ages.
An additional stay and play session for under-fives is every Friday from 10.30am.
The Kimberley chess club sessions are on Saturday, August 9 and August 23 from 10.30am to 12noon, while Saturday Lego club is on Saturday August 2, 16 and 30, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Weekly craft sessions, with a new craft activitiy each week, run throughout the holidays, while giant games will be at the venue from August 16 to 23 with giant Tetris Tumble, dominoes, Ludo, noughts & crosses and snakes & ladders.
A story garden character hunt, colouring, games and jigsaws will also be available throughout the holidays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.