EASTER HOLIDAYS: 10 FREE activities to entertain your children in and around Mansfield and Ashfield

By Kate Mason
Published 24th Sep 2024, 13:05 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 14:48 BST
Many families will be feeling the pinch so we’ve found some of the best activities and outings to keep children entertained during the Easter holidays without spending a penny.

Here are the best workshops, craft activities and family fun days out in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.

Please check individual websites for details. Parking charges may apply for some of the events.

1. Free things to do with the children

Come along and enjoy the "King John's Castle" play area at Sherwood Pines. This play area is themed around King John’s Palace, which was historically located close to the current Sherwood Pines site and was used as a residence by several Kings, including Henry II, Richard I and even Edward I. Free, parking charges apply.

2. New play area at Sherwood Pines

Mansfield Museum is your home for creativity and learning in Mansfield. Everyone is welcome, especially families. It’s a place where kids can be curious, let off steam and get stuck in and the best part, admission is free.

3. Mansfield Museum

There's nothing better than getting out in the fresh air and enjoying a fun family stroll. Enjoy some spring sunshine and let the kids run wild at Carr Bank Park.

4. Family walk at Carr Bank Park

