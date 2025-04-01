EASTER HOLIDAYS: 10 FREE activities to entertain your children in and around Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are the best workshops, craft activities and family fun days out in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.
1. Free things to do with the children
We've found some of the best free activities to entertain the children this January. Photo: Parkwood Leisure
2. New play area at Sherwood Pines
Come along and enjoy the "King John's Castle" play area at Sherwood Pines. This play area is themed around King John’s Palace, which was historically located close to the current Sherwood Pines site and was used as a residence by several Kings, including Henry II, Richard I and even Edward I. Free, parking charges apply. Photo: Forestry England
3. Mansfield Museum
Mansfield Museum is your home for creativity and learning in Mansfield. Everyone is welcome, especially families. It’s a place where kids can be curious, let off steam and get stuck in and the best part, admission is free. Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Family walk at Carr Bank Park
There's nothing better than getting out in the fresh air and enjoying a fun family stroll. Enjoy some spring sunshine and let the kids run wild at Carr Bank Park. Photo: Mansfield Council
