Easter 2023 bin collection dates: When your rubbish will be collected in Mansfield and Ashfield

Ashfield residents will not see too much of a change to their bin collection schedule.

The council says that the only change in the Ashfield district is that bins scheduled to be collected on Monday, April 10, will now be collected on Saturday, April 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, collection teams for Mansfield Council will be working as normal over the Easter weekend.

There are slight changes to the bin schedule in Ashfield over the Easter weekend.

Collection crews will be out collecting on both Good Friday, April 7, and Easter Monday, April 10.

Bin crews will always take side waste when emptying the recycling bin as long as it is presented in a cardboard box or paper bag alongside the blue bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Council reminds residents that their bins should display their house number and advises that bins must be out by 6am.

If crews are unable to empty bins due to parking issues or severe weather, residents should leave their bin out and the crew will return as soon as possible.

Excess waste can be taken to one of Nottinghamshire Council's household waste recycling centres, including: Brailwood Road, Bilsthorpe; Sidings Road, Lowmoor Industrial Estate, Kirkby; Kestral Park, Kestral Road, Mansfield; and Oakfield Lane, Warsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad