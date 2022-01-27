East Midlands property agency gives 'insite' into market trends with online event

Now in its 15th year, the event will be taking place online for the second time, after choosing to go digital last year.

The Innes England Market Insite report - published shortly after the event - has been created after close monitoring of the regional property market. It provides individual focuses on Nottingham, Derby and Leicester and an insight into activity across a range of sectors including office, industrial, retail and investment markets.

Insights from the firm’s property experts will be revealed in the webinar event on Tuesday, February 8, where there will also be a live questions and answers session.

Matt Hannah, managing director at Innes England. Picture taken by Cactus Images Limited.

The event will examine the latest developments, property trends and the opportunities presented during a remarkable 12 months and consider ‘what’s next?’ for the regional property market into 2022.

Matthew Hannah, managing director at Innes England, said: “Following the success of our first ever online Market Insite event last year, we decided to return to the digital sphere again to deliver our thoughts on the last 12 months. With an attendance of around 400 viewers, the webinar will offer up our thinking behind the numbers.

“I’m pleased to welcome newcomer Ben Robinson who recently relocated from London to head up our new dedicated investment department. With a wealth of experience, Ben is well positioned to give a good steer on how the market has been behaving and where the focus will be for 2022.

“Our lessons from 2020 and now 2021 have continued to pay off, as we work more flexibly than ever, and ensure teams are equipped with important technology, tools and skills to deliver our market leading advice.”

Key speakers for the Market Insite 2022 webinar from Innes England include director Peter Doleman, who will be discussing offices alongside industrial and distribution trends, Ben Robinson will be overseeing investment, and managing director Matthew Hannah will be discussing roadside and retail.

To attend the Innes England Market Insite 2022 webinar, taking place on Tuesday, February 8, 9.30am to 10.30am, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yLbBUIVOQCObygDkTx4PNQ.

Find out more at http://www.innes-england.com or join the conversation at @InnesEngland.