East Midlands Dressage Group raises funds for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
Riders raised funds for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service while on a charity ride at Thoresby – and were pleased to present a cheque for £1000.
The East Midlands Dressage Group members and friends enjoyed a wonderful ride around 13.5 miles over the beautiful estate at Thoresby in May, raising £1000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service, which receives no direct government funding for their missions.
LNAA covers 3,500 miles across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, responding to 1,620 incidents in 2022 at a cost of £8 million to keep the service operational.
EMDG thanked Gregor Pierrepont and his wife Katherine, Thoresby estate owners, for allowing the ride.