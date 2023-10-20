News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

East Midlands Dressage Group cheque presentation to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Local riding club raised £1084 in May this year from a charity ride on the beautiful Thoresby Estate for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.
By Liz HansonContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In May this year, EMDG members and friends had the opportunity to ride a marked course around the beautiful estate at Thoresby (thank you to Gregor Pierrepont and his wife Katherine for allowing this wonderful opportunity), raising £1084 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance are a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their team of doctors and paramedics carry life-saving equipment on board the helicopter and critical care cars which means they take an emergency department directly to the scene of some of the most serious incidents in Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire.

Most Popular
EMDG cheque presentation to Lincs &amp; Notts Air AmbulanceEMDG cheque presentation to Lincs &amp; Notts Air Ambulance
EMDG cheque presentation to Lincs &amp; Notts Air Ambulance

Their crews work closely with the ambulance service, first responders, Police, Fire & Rescue and other emergency services such as HM Coastguard. They receive no direct government funding to support their service. They cover 3,500 miles across Lincs & Notts, responding to 1,620 incidents in 2022 at a cost of £10 million to keep the service operational.

Photo courtesy of Karina Maria.