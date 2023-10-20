East Midlands Dressage Group cheque presentation to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Local riding club raised £1084 in May this year from a charity ride on the beautiful Thoresby Estate for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

In May this year, EMDG members and friends had the opportunity to ride a marked course around the beautiful estate at Thoresby (thank you to Gregor Pierrepont and his wife Katherine for allowing this wonderful opportunity), raising £1084 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance are a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

Their team of doctors and paramedics carry life-saving equipment on board the helicopter and critical care cars which means they take an emergency department directly to the scene of some of the most serious incidents in Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire.

EMDG cheque presentation to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Their crews work closely with the ambulance service, first responders, Police, Fire & Rescue and other emergency services such as HM Coastguard. They receive no direct government funding to support their service. They cover 3,500 miles across Lincs & Notts, responding to 1,620 incidents in 2022 at a cost of £10 million to keep the service operational.