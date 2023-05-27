News you can trust since 1952
East Midlands Designer Outlet's late night shopping event offers up to 20% discount on designer brands

A shopping centre in Derbyshire that is home to big-name retailers has announced extended opening hours for one night only and up to a fifth off outlet prices.
By Gay Bolton
Published 27th May 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read

East Midlands Designer Outlet is hosting a late-night shopping event on Thursday, June 1, until 9pm.

Fashion-lovers can look forward to offers on brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Radley and Superdry, plus many more.

East Midlands Designer Outlet's Late Night Shopping day is on June 1, from 9am to 9pm.East Midlands Designer Outlet's Late Night Shopping day is on June 1, from 9am to 9pm.
East Midlands Designer Outlet's Late Night Shopping day is on June 1, from 9am to 9pm.
The South Normanton centre will open at 9am, with a roaming band entertaining visitors throughout the day. Younger guests can take part in a children’s teddy bear trail and on completion can pick up a little treat.

Paul Sutton, centre manager, said: “Late-night shopping is something we look forward to every year. Not only does it bring fantastic savings of up to 20 per cent off the outlet prices across many of our favourite brands, but with free entertainment and free parking on site, it also allows us to support our local community with a fun-filled family day out right on their doorstep.”

See shorturl.at/hnxHV

Related topics:Derbyshire