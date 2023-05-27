The South Normanton centre will open at 9am, with a roaming band entertaining visitors throughout the day. Younger guests can take part in a children’s teddy bear trail and on completion can pick up a little treat.

Paul Sutton, centre manager, said: “Late-night shopping is something we look forward to every year. Not only does it bring fantastic savings of up to 20 per cent off the outlet prices across many of our favourite brands, but with free entertainment and free parking on site, it also allows us to support our local community with a fun-filled family day out right on their doorstep.”