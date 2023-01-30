Work started this month as Nike creates a new retail space, more than doubling its footprint from 6,079 sq feet to 13,959 sq feet. The new shop is due to open to customers from winter 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Sutton, centre manager, said: “During our 25th anniversary year, we are investing into the future modernisation and development of the centre, and at its heart, our community and customer experience.

McArthurGlen has announced that significant modernisation will take place at its East Midlands Designer Outlet destination throughout the year as part of a multi-million pound investment into the South Normanton centre.

“Over the next two years, we will see the upsizing of a brand that has been at the centre for more than a decade and a key footfall driver.

“This new and improved Nike retail space is just the first step in our ongoing modernisation works which will take place throughout 2023 and 2024.”