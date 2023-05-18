East Midlands Chambers of commerce unite to support refugees into jobs and help businesses plug skills gaps

East Midlands Chamber and Staffordshire Chamber of Commerce are working together to develop refugees’ skills, employability and social integration, with the aim of enhancing confidence among individuals who have fled war, violence or persecution to take on jobs here – and in turn help businesses to fill vacancies.

In response to the crisis in Ukraine, members of East Midlands Chamber’s employment services team have made weekly visits to Nottinghamshire Ukrainian Cultural Centre to help refugees arriving in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Needham, head of employment services at East Midlands Chamber, which represents Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, said: “Supporting Ukrainian refugees in Nottinghamshire over the past six months has been a really rewarding exercise for our team given the desperate circumstances these people find themselves in, and it has provided an important platform for introducing more families and individuals to our wide portfolio of employment services, which break down barriers to work.”

Anastasiia Markeliuk now works as a food and beverage assistant

East Midlands Chamber has already worked with conference and event space operator Nottingham Venues, helping to place Ukrainian national Anastasiia Markeliuk as a food and beverage assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad