East Midlands Airport: all the cancelled and delayed flights for Tuesday, June 14

Here is a list of the departure flight delays which are currently expected at East Midlands Airport so far today.

Ryanair flight to Barcelona – FR9388 – expected to depart at 9.35am.

Blue Islands flight to Jersey – SI551 – expected to depart at 12.20pm.

There are a few flights delayed at East Midlands Airport today

Ryanair flight to Carcassonne – FR1612 – expected to depart at 12.40pm.

Ryanair flight to Milan – FR1702 – expected to depart at 1.35pm.

Ryanair flight to Tenerife – FR3152 – expected to depart at 2.30pm.

Ryanair flight to Murcia – FR470 – expected to depart at 3.15pm.

Ryanair flight to Rzeszow – FR7622 – expected to depart at 3.35pm.

Ryanair flight to Valencia – FR1756 – expected to depart at 4.50pm.

Ryanair flight to Malaga – FR4458 – expected to depart at 5.05pm.

Ryanair flight to Alicante – FR9185 – expected to depart at 5.45pm.

Ryanair flight to Limoges – FR1632 – expected to depart at 6.40pm.

Aegean Airlines flight to Rhodes – A34321 – expected to depart at 7.30pm.

Ryanair flight to Palma de Mallorca – FR6601 – expected to depart at 8.30pm.

Cargojet Airways flight to Cincinnati – W8384 – expected to depart at 9.50pm.

Star Air flight to Cologne – DJ6565 – expected to depart at 10.35pm.