Earn as you learn as Masons coach company launches scheme to tackle shortage of drivers
There is currently a shortage of about 7,000 drivers across the UK
A bus and coach company based in Tring hopes it is on the right road with a scheme to tackle a shortage of drivers.
Masons Minibus and Coach Hire Ltd has set up a fully-funded earn-as-you-learn training programme for drivers to gain their PCV (Passenger Carrying Vehicle) licence.
There is currently a shortage of about 7,000 drivers in the bus and coach industry across the UK.
And in a bid to tackle the problem, the industry has teamed up with the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) and Jobcentre Plus to launch a recruitment week highlighting the job opportunities available.
Candice Mason, director of business at Masons, which is based in Long Marston, near Cheddington, said: "We want to encourage people to consider a job as a bus and coach driver.
"We invite everyone to find out more about the roles we have available by heading to our website. The roles include our earn-while-you-learn training programme.
"Buses and coaches are a vital form of transport, and many people rely on them to make their day-to-day journeys, as well as for making longer trips.
"We want people to find out more about our inclusive, ambitious company and to see if becoming a bus and coach driver is for them."
A spokesperson for the CPT said: "Bus and coach drivers are an integral part of the UK and often at the heart of their local communities.
"Being a driver is an essential role, keeping people connected with friends and family, and making sure they can travel to work or education and access important services."
Visit the website to find out more about the job opportunities available.