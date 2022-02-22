Earn as you learn as Masons coach company launches scheme to tackle shortage of drivers

Masons coaches pictured at Ashridge House.

A bus and coach company based in Tring hopes it is on the right road with a scheme to tackle a shortage of drivers.

Masons Minibus and Coach Hire Ltd has set up a fully-funded earn-as-you-learn training programme for drivers to gain their PCV (Passenger Carrying Vehicle) licence.

There is currently a shortage of about 7,000 drivers in the bus and coach industry across the UK.

And in a bid to tackle the problem, the industry has teamed up with the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) and Jobcentre Plus to launch a recruitment week highlighting the job opportunities available.

Candice Mason, director of business at Masons, which is based in Long Marston, near Cheddington, said: "We want to encourage people to consider a job as a bus and coach driver.

"We invite everyone to find out more about the roles we have available by heading to our website. The roles include our earn-while-you-learn training programme.

"Buses and coaches are a vital form of transport, and many people rely on them to make their day-to-day journeys, as well as for making longer trips.

"We want people to find out more about our inclusive, ambitious company and to see if becoming a bus and coach driver is for them."

A spokesperson for the CPT said: "Bus and coach drivers are an integral part of the UK and often at the heart of their local communities.

"Being a driver is an essential role, keeping people connected with friends and family, and making sure they can travel to work or education and access important services."