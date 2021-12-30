Drunken man arrested for walking on Langley Mill rail track and disrupting train services

A view of railway tracks.

When police apprehended the man on the afternoon of December 29, he was described by a Nottinghamshire British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson as "so intoxicated, he blew over a 130 on a handheld device".

On the official BTP Nottinghamshire Twitter account @BTPNotts, an officer tweeted: “This afternoon officers have arrested a male for walking down the railway lines in Langley Mill.

“This has resulted in a short stoppage to services.

“The male was so intoxicated, he blew over a 130 on a handheld device.

“Spending time sobering up before he's dealt with.”

Breathing a reading of 130 means he was almost four times over the legal driving limit, which is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Officers allowed the man to sober up before considering what action to take.

Later, in a Twitter post during the early hours of this morning (December 30), it was announced that he was no longer in custody and had been provided with advice and different support networks to help with alcohol dependency.

The post read: "The male has been released under investigation for officers to carry out further enquiries.