Drugs recovered after car spotted driving erratically in Sutton

The car was pulled the car over on Outram Street – and a search of the car and its occupant by police officers ‘uncovered a significant quantity of what is believed to be crack cocaine’.

Nottinghamshire Police said cannabis, cash and mobile phones were also found in the car, which was discovered to be travelling on false plates, after it was stopped on Wednesday, February 2, at about 6.30pm.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, while a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Sergeant Paul Peatfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great result that came about when officers from our knife crime team spotted a car being driven erratically.

“After pulling the car over, our suspicions were quickly confirmed and a significant quantity of illegal drugs were taken off the streets.

“I hope this latest stop sends a clear message that if vehicles are being used to commit crime there is a high chance they will be spotted and they will be searched.”