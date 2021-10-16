The driver was stopped between Junction 26, at Nuthall, and Junction 33, at Rotherham, of the M1.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “Thank you to all those who reported the erratic driving from this Corsa.

“Driver heavily impaired, suspected through drugs but refuses blood test. Drugs found hidden during strip search.

Driver was pulled over by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit