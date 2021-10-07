Driver 'on the ale' crashes into central reservation on M1
A Volkswagen Polo being driven by someone ‘on the ale’ collided with the central reservation on the M1.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 1:40 pm
Officers received reports of the car being driven badly before finding it ‘stopped dead’ on the motorway after hitting the barrier.
In a tweet today, Thursday, at about 3am, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “M1. Call about this Polo driving badly.
“Then another call about it stopping dead in lane one after challenging the central reservation to a duel.
“Driver on the ale. Arrested and charged to court.”