Driver 'on the ale' crashes into central reservation on M1

Officers received reports of the car being driven badly before finding it ‘stopped dead’ on the motorway after hitting the barrier.

In a tweet today, Thursday, at about 3am, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “M1. Call about this Polo driving badly.

“Then another call about it stopping dead in lane one after challenging the central reservation to a duel.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted this picture of the Polo involved on the incident on the M1.

“Driver on the ale. Arrested and charged to court.”