Driver 'on the ale' crashes into central reservation on M1

A Volkswagen Polo being driven by someone ‘on the ale’ collided with the central reservation on the M1.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 1:40 pm

Officers received reports of the car being driven badly before finding it ‘stopped dead’ on the motorway after hitting the barrier.

In a tweet today, Thursday, at about 3am, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “M1. Call about this Polo driving badly.

“Then another call about it stopping dead in lane one after challenging the central reservation to a duel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted this picture of the Polo involved on the incident on the M1.

“Driver on the ale. Arrested and charged to court.”

Read More

Read More
Dramatic pictures as lorry smashes into Warsop bridge

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.