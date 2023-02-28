Data from the Government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows a significant increase in hospitals removing decaying teeth from young people aged under 19 across England following the coronavirus pandemic.

However, total extractions remain below pre-pandemic levels and the British Dental Association said the data “understates the level of demand, given huge backlogs and only partial recovery of elective services”.

The OHID figures show about 25 children aged 19 or younger in Mansfield had at least one tooth removed in hospital due to decay in the 12 months to March 2022, up from about 15 the year before, but down from 30 in 2019-20, before the pandemic.

It meant about 102 in every 100,000 children underwent a tooth extraction for decay last year. A total of 35 extractions were undertaken in the area.

Nationally, 42,200 tooth extractions were conducted on children in hospitals last year – up from 22,500 the year before but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Of them, 26,700 were due to tooth decay, an 83 per cent rise on 2020-21.

Tooth decay is the most common reason for hospital admission in children aged six-10, while the data also showed children in the most deprived communities are about 3.5 times more likely to have teeth out due to decay than those in the most affluent areas.

Eddie Crouch, BDA chairman, said: “Tooth decay is going unchallenged as the number one reason for hospital admissions among young children.

“Decay and deprivation are going hand in hand and this inequality is set to widen.

“None of this is inevitable. This Government needs to be willing to take off the gloves when it comes to fighting a wholly preventable disease.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesman said: "Good oral health is incredibly important and the number of children seen by NHS dentists increased by 44 per cent in the last year.

“Likewise in hospitals, we have seen an increase in hospital operations for tooth extraction for those aged 0-19 as oral healthcare services continue to recover from the pandemic.

