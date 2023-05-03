Dozens of elderly people living alone in Mansfield have no central heating

Age UK said the figures are”of tremendous concern” and urged the Government to ‘make sure that it is prepared for next winter’.

According to analysis of census 2021 data, 6,516 people over the age of 65 lived alone in Mansfield, making up 31.4 per cent of the age group.

Of the elderly people living alone, 63, 1 per cent, did not have central heating.

Across England and Wales, about 3.1 million elderly people lived alone when the census took place in March 2021. Of them, 66,000, 2.1 per cent, had no central heating.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at older people’s charity Age UK, said having limited money in later life impacts day-to-day living and exacerbates feelings of loneliness and disconnection from society.

She said: “These figures are of tremendous concern, as older people lacking central heating often find it very difficult to stay warm during the winter months with potentially serious consequences for their health and wellbeing.

“Living alone can make this situation worse as it means one person’s income has to stretch further to cover the fixed costs of heating a home and it can, in some cases, lead to social isolation, which can have additional negative consequences.”

She urged the Government to ensure it is prepared for next winter.

“Expanding central heating access and providing suitable alternatives to keep older people warm will be absolutely key,” she said.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change secretary, said the figures are “deeply concerning” and “no person in Britain should have to live in a cold home”.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “We know this is a difficult time for families, including older people, which is why we’ve been covering about half of the typical household’s energy bill.”

They said improving the energy efficiency of homes is the best long-term method of tackling fuel poverty.

