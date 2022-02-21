Dozens of Ashfield and Mansfield homes repossessed last year

Debt charity StepChange said more people across England and Wales have lost their homes since emergency Covid-19 financial measures ended and further government support may be needed.

Ministry of Justice figures show 24 homes in Mansfield were repossessed in 2021 – 21 evictions of renters, and three by mortgage lenders. This was up from 13 in 2020, but fewer than the 87 in 2019.

Some 38 homes in Ashfield were repossessed last year – 36 evictions of renters, and two by mortgage lenders – up from 18 in 2020, but fewer than the 61 in 2019.

Across England and Wales, there were 10,195 repossessions in 2021 – up from 8,608 the year before.

Bailiff-enforced evictions were banned for a large part of 2020-21 – a measure introduced by the Government to prevent renters from becoming homeless during the pandemic – though the ban was lifted in England last MAy.

Sue Anderson, StepChange head of media, said emergency measures to suppress landlord evictions and mortgage repossessions were ‘instrumental’.

She said: “With many people yet to recover from the financial effects of the pandemic – and now having to cope with a cost of living crisis – it’s no surprise we are seeing a rise in the number of people losing their homes.

"While the £65 million support fund created to help deal with Covid rent arrears will help, more support may still be needed for the hardest-hit households.”

Claims

The MoJ figures show the number of claims lodged to repossess homes in Mansfield and Ashfield also rose last year.

In Mansfield in 2021, 96 claims to repossess homes in the district were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords – up from 78 in 2020, but below 212 in 2019.

Of the claims lodged last year, 77 were evictions of renters, and 19 by mortgage lenders.

In Ashfield last year, 106 claims to repossess homes were lodged by mortgage lenders (15) and landlords (91), up from 93 in 2020, but below 223 in 2019.

Housing charity Shelter said huge numbers of eviction notices are currently dropping on doormats across the country, and rising living costs may be the final straw for many renters.

Osama Bhutta, Shelter director of campaigns, said: "Some are being forced to choose between feeding their families, heating their homes, or paying rent.

“While government measures, like the rent arrears fund, will help some, it won’t be enough to protect every family barely hanging onto their home.

“It’s time the Government gave renters the financial lifeline they need by boosting support and reversing the damaging welfare cuts that have left people on the brink of destitution.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said its actions have helped keep thousands of people in their homes.

Along with the £65m to support low income households, a DLUHC spokeswoman said £316m will be available next year to prevent homelessness.

She said: “We also recognise people are facing pressures with the cost of living, which is why we are providing support worth about £12 billion this financial year and next.”