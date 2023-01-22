Dozens more new disability claims in Eastwood and Kimberley – as number doubles nationally

The figures come as a shadow minister says the Government “can’t ignore" the growing backlog in disability assessments.

The personal independent payment is awarded to people with long-term physical or mental conditions, in order to help them continue with everyday tasks.

Analysis of Department and Work and Pensions figures from the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank shows the number of new claimants in Broxtowe rose from 32 in July 2021 to 65 in July 2022.

Analysis of Department and Work and Pensions figures show the number of PIP claimants across England and Wales doubled from July 2021-July 2022, from 14,800 to 32,200.

The IFS said worsening health was likely behind the rise and there had been an increase across every age group and for most major conditions.

Nationally, about a third of new claims were for mental or behavioural conditions, with the proportion rising to 70 per cent among those aged under 25.

More recent figures show 4,851 were entitled to PIP in Broxtowe as of July – putting them among 2.7 million people entitled to the benefit across England and Wales.

The IFS also found more than 250,000 people were waiting to have their disability claims assessed as of July.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: ministers “can’t ignore these findings”.

“The backlog in assessments for disability benefits must be tackled and employment support must be reformed to offer specialist help to those who want to find work,” he said.

Poor health and a rise in the number of people with disabilities and long-term conditions may also be impacting the economy.

The Office for National Statistics estimates about 2.4m people were out of work due to long-term illness across the UK between September and November.

While this was down from a peak of 2.5m from July to September, it was up from the 2.3m people out of work at the same point in 2021.

Mr Ashworth said this amounted to “a monumental waste of human potential”.

“Helping people find appropriate and supportive work is good for them, good for society and good for the economy,” he said.