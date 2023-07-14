Warsop Town Hall, on Church Street,officially opened on July 13, 1933.

To celebrate its 90th anniversary, residents were invited to an open day, to learn more about the building and its services.

Visitors were able to browse information and community stalls, primarily about the Town Hall’s past and future plansm as well as enjoy a guided tour of the building and its council chambers, with free refreshments available in the former computer suite.

Warsop Town Hall open day. Pictured; Eric Hill on the Old Warsop Society stall. Photo: Brian Eyre

Coun Karen Hardy, Warsop Parish Council chairman, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people attend the Town Hall’s 90th birthday.

“We had lots of information available about the history of the building, and the opportunities for its future

“And of course no birthday party is complete without cake, which was in abundance.”

Coun Karen Hardy, chairwoman of Warsop Council, in the council chamber with a tour in the background. Photo: Brian Eyre

A display from Old Warsop Society and run by Eric Hall, introduced visitors to a snapshot of the past nine decades.

Information included how the building served as the headquarters of the urban district council for much of the 20th century and how it ceased to be a local seat of government when Mansfield Council was formed in 1974.

It was then when Mansfield Council subsequently rented the building out to Nottinghamshire Council until 2011.

The county council agreed to grant possession to Warsop Council, which had prepared a business plan with a 99-year lease at a nominal sum.

Warsop Town Hall, Church Street, Warsop.

Over the years, the building has served the community with a range of services such as health care, training provisions and social support.

Warsop Council is now working closely with LifeSpring church and Mansfield Council on an asset transfer.

The transfer of ownership will ensure the building can remain in community use, with access to extensive funding unavailable to council-owned buildings.

Liz Phillips from LifeSpring church, the organisation aiming to bring community events and services to the area, shared her plans for the future.

She said: “People have been curious and supportive, I’ve had lots of discussions and interest from people popping in – there is a lot of support for the building.”