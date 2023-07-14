News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Dozens flock to Warsop Town Hall for 90th birthday bash

Dozens of residents flocked to Warsop Town Hall to celebrate the building’s 90th birthday which was marked with a guided tour and free cake.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:51 BST

Warsop Town Hall, on Church Street,officially opened on July 13, 1933.

To celebrate its 90th anniversary, residents were invited to an open day, to learn more about the building and its services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors were able to browse information and community stalls, primarily about the Town Hall’s past and future plansm as well as enjoy a guided tour of the building and its council chambers, with free refreshments available in the former computer suite.

Warsop Town Hall open day. Pictured; Eric Hill on the Old Warsop Society stall. Photo: Brian EyreWarsop Town Hall open day. Pictured; Eric Hill on the Old Warsop Society stall. Photo: Brian Eyre
Warsop Town Hall open day. Pictured; Eric Hill on the Old Warsop Society stall. Photo: Brian Eyre
Most Popular

Coun Karen Hardy, Warsop Parish Council chairman, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people attend the Town Hall’s 90th birthday.

“We had lots of information available about the history of the building, and the opportunities for its future

“And of course no birthday party is complete without cake, which was in abundance.”

Read More
Warsop residents agree 'more investment on parks needed' for community use
Coun Karen Hardy, chairwoman of Warsop Council, in the council chamber with a tour in the background. Photo: Brian EyreCoun Karen Hardy, chairwoman of Warsop Council, in the council chamber with a tour in the background. Photo: Brian Eyre
Coun Karen Hardy, chairwoman of Warsop Council, in the council chamber with a tour in the background. Photo: Brian Eyre
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A display from Old Warsop Society and run by Eric Hall, introduced visitors to a snapshot of the past nine decades.

Information included how the building served as the headquarters of the urban district council for much of the 20th century and how it ceased to be a local seat of government when Mansfield Council was formed in 1974.

It was then when Mansfield Council subsequently rented the building out to Nottinghamshire Council until 2011.

The county council agreed to grant possession to Warsop Council, which had prepared a business plan with a 99-year lease at a nominal sum.

Warsop Town Hall, Church Street, Warsop.Warsop Town Hall, Church Street, Warsop.
Warsop Town Hall, Church Street, Warsop.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the years, the building has served the community with a range of services such as health care, training provisions and social support.

Warsop Council is now working closely with LifeSpring church and Mansfield Council on an asset transfer.

The transfer of ownership will ensure the building can remain in community use, with access to extensive funding unavailable to council-owned buildings.

Liz Phillips from LifeSpring church, the organisation aiming to bring community events and services to the area, shared her plans for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “People have been curious and supportive, I’ve had lots of discussions and interest from people popping in – there is a lot of support for the building.”

More information about Warsop Town Hall can be found at warsopparishcouncil.co.uk/town-hall.html