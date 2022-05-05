Download Festival 2022: when is Download festival, how to get tickets and who is in the line-up?

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the festival, including which acts are performing and how to get hold of tickets for the event.

When is Download Festival 2022?

The three day festival takes place from June 10 to 12, 2022, at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Download Festival lineup poster

Who is in the lineup?

Headlined by the mighty KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro, with other huge acts on the bill including A Day To Remember, Deftones, KORN, The Distillers, Funeral For A Friend, The Distillers, The Pretty Reckless, Ayron Jones, Lacuna Coil, Loathe, Malevolence, Normandie, Static Dress, Skindred, YONAKA, Will Haven, Kid Brunswick, Bimini, Dana Dentata and many more.

Iron Maiden, hailed as one of the greatest live acts of all time, will return to Donington on Saturday night, in what will be one of only two UK festival shows in 2022, while the legendary KISS will storm the stage on Friday night to perform their only UK show of the summer.

After their fantastic headline set in 2017, Scottish rock titans Biffy Clyro will also be making their highly anticipated return to headline the festival on Sunday night, showing off tracks from ‘A Celebration of Ending’, which topped the UK charts in 2020, and their most recent studio album, the critically acclaimed ‘The Myth of Happily Ever After’.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for this year’s Download Festival are currently on sale with options including three or five nights camping, no camping, or day tickets. For tickets visit www.downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

How do I get to the festival?

Download Festival takes place at Donington Park, next to East Midlands Airport.

Taking place where the three counties of Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire meet, Download Festival has excellent connections by road, rail, bus and plane.

Train

The closest mainline railway stations for Download are East Midlands Parkway and Derby, both of which are served by regular festival transfer buses – last service times from these stations will be added closer to the event.

Shuttle buses will operate from both stations to and from our Transport Hub at Download. Depending on traffic, these usually take 20 minutess between East Midlands Parkway and Download, and 30 minutess between Derby Station.

Bus

During Download, Nottinghamshire and Derby will be running a shuttle bus service to and from the festival from both East Midlands Parkway and Derby station.

Skylink and my15 are offering bus services direct from the site. You’ll be able to access Nottingham, Derby, Leicester and Loughborough city centres, as well as the main transport hubs in the area, including East Midlands Airport.

Car

There are routes from North, South, East and West to get you to the festival site by car. These will be used flexibly depending on traffic conditions at the time. It is important that you follow the temporary road signs for directions around the festival site, and not your sat nav.

A Car Park Pass is required to use our car parks. These are available to purchase in advance or on the day.