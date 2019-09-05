Double parking on Blidworth street blocked fire engines trying to attend an emergency

Firefighters from Blidworth Fire Station had to carry equipment to an incident after double parked cars blocked the fire engine.

The crew attended Rugby Road, Rainworth, in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, September 5).

Cars blocked fire engine

In a post on Blidworth Fire Station's Facebook page, l​Seth Vasey, watch manager, said: "Due to double parking on the street, we had to get out the fire engine and carry life saving equipment 150 yards up the street on foot.

"If this had been a serious house fire, the consequences would have been dire and could have possibly led to prosecution.

"May I also add that we have rights to 'forcibly move' vehicles that cause an obstruction to emergency vehicles."