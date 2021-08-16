Former Lance Sergeant Nathan Cumberland lost his left leg below the knee and his right leg above the knee after stepping on an IED in October, 2009.

Tourniqueting his own legs, the heroic soldier continued to direct his team.

Thirty gruelling operations would follow and it would take two years for Nathan, to learn to walk again.

Nathan Cumberland

Using sport in his recovery, he became a GB champion Paralympian and was in the shot put and discus squad during the Help for Heroes Invictus Games.

Now the busy Newark dad, who cares for a 10-year-old son and foster child, six, is planning a ‘Triple 10’ event to raise funds for the’vital’ SHE UK charity in Mansfield, which helps adults with the trauma of sexual abuse during childhood and sexual violence as an adult and rape.

He is planning to help the charity, where his wife Rachael, 35, is operations manager and counsellor, with a fundraising 10km row, 10km walk and 10km wheelchair push – hopefully, in January 2022.

Nathan Cumberland with his army colleagues

Recounting the day his life changed, Nathan said: “We were caught in an ambush, I was the recce commander, on my third tour of Afghanistan, I remember it clearly, after stepping on the IED, I tourniqueted my legs and carried on giving orders.”

Later he became a welfare officer at Queen’s Medical Centre, helping other injured veterans.

“I like to give something back,” he said. “This time, I wanted to help the charity, it deals with a taboo subject, even the words sexual abuse make people not want to talk about it. People became more aware during the Jimmy Savile scandal, it happens every day, all the time, people are dealing with it.”

The charity’s CEO Lisa Lenton said: “We are delighted Nathan is planning his epic challenge to help us, we are a small charity providing a free, long-term support service for those who often have complex issues due to trauma, through one-to-one therapy, peer support groups and self-development courses helping people create happier, healthier lives.

“Like all charities, we are up against it financially – but our services are vital to survivors in Mansfield and Ashfield.”