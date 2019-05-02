Dorothy Perkins branches out with new concession in Mansfield

High Street fashion chain Dorothy Perkins is expanding in Mansfield - with the opening of a new 1,300 sq ft concession inside the town’s Debenhams store.

The new outlet, which will be on the first floor of Debenhams and begin trading on May 9, will offer a hand-picked range of womenswear items.

Dorothy Perkins

Mandy Hague, who manages the existing Dorothy Perkins branch in West Gate, said: “It’s an exciting new presence for us.

“We were presented with the opportunity to take some space and it seemed right for us because Debenhams is in the very popular Four Seasons Shopping Centre. The existing shop won’t be affected in any way and will continue to stock the main range of Dorothy Perkins items.”

Dorothy Perkins is a part of the Arcadia Group of brands, which also includes Wallis. Wallis is already available within Debenhams.

Becca Burns, store manager at Debenhams, said: “We look forward to welcoming Dorothy Perkins to Debenhams Mansfield on May 9. This is great news for our loyal customers as we expand our Womenswear offer with a well-known and popular brand. We are always looking for ways to improve our customer experience in store and feel that this collaboration will only add to future growth for Debenhams Mansfield."

Nikki Rolls, chief executive of the Mansfield Business Improvement District, said: “This is good news for fans of Dorothy Perkins in Mansfield, and the creation of new jobs is a good thing.

“The existing shop in West Gate is extremely popular, and is in fact one of the largest Dorothy Perkins outlets in the area. Good luck to the team, who I know are working hard to get the new concession ready.”

Rebekah O’Neill, the manager at the Four Seasons Centre, said: “We are delighted to welcome another great brand to Debenhams and Four Seasons.”