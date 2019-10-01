Domino's Pizza denied extended opening hours in Sutton

Plans to extend the opening hours of a Domino's pizza takeaway in Sutton have been rejected.

Domino’s Pizza applied to trade until midnight from Sundays to Thursdays, and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays at its Station Road store.

However, the application has been refused by Ashfield District Council.

The council refused the longer opening hours, stating they would have an “adverse impact on the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers of properties, by virtue of noise relating to comings and goings of late at night and in the early hours of the morning.”

The branch applied for permission to open until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays in 2017, but this was refused in January 2018 for the same reason.