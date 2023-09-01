Dominic Todd: Volunteers urgently needed to help find Mansfield Woodhouse man
Dominic Todd has been mssing since August 25 and police say they are extremely concerned for his safety.
Dominic is described as about 6ft 2in, of slim build with dark hair, moustache and goatee beard.
When last seen, he was wearing a camouflage green hooded jacket, black trousers and bright white trainers.
He has been known to frequent the woods around Mansfield Woodhouse and in the local area.
Now, a new Facebook group called Find Dominic Todd and group members are holding a large-scale search for him tomorrow, Saturday, and calling on anyone who can help to join them.
Searchers are meeting at 1pm at the Co-op in Mansfield Woodhouse, while others are meeting at the Clipstone Drive side of Gara Woods.
A group admin posted: “His mum has suggested getting some ribbon or something we can tie to the trees, so we can mark the areas we have searched to save keep going over the same parts.
"If anybody has any that would be great if you can bring along.
“Please be aware the ground is uneven and there are prickly bushes and nettles so please wear appropriate clothing and shoes.
"You may wish to bring drinks and snacks as it could be a long search session.
"But honestly, any help anybody can provide us with on Saturday is greatly appreciated.”
If you have seen Dominic or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1026 of August 25, 2023.