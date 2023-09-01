Dominic Todd has been mssing since August 25 and police say they are extremely concerned for his safety.

Dominic is described as about 6ft 2in, of slim build with dark hair, moustache and goatee beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When last seen, he was wearing a camouflage green hooded jacket, black trousers and bright white trainers.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major search is taking place this weekend for missing Mansfield Woodhouse man Dominic Todd. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He has been known to frequent the woods around Mansfield Woodhouse and in the local area.

Now, a new Facebook group called Find Dominic Todd and group members are holding a large-scale search for him tomorrow, Saturday, and calling on anyone who can help to join them.

Searchers are meeting at 1pm at the Co-op in Mansfield Woodhouse, while others are meeting at the Clipstone Drive side of Gara Woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group admin posted: “His mum has suggested getting some ribbon or something we can tie to the trees, so we can mark the areas we have searched to save keep going over the same parts.

"If anybody has any that would be great if you can bring along.

“Please be aware the ground is uneven and there are prickly bushes and nettles so please wear appropriate clothing and shoes.

"You may wish to bring drinks and snacks as it could be a long search session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But honestly, any help anybody can provide us with on Saturday is greatly appreciated.”