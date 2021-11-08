Domestic abuse survivors and Eastwood charity come together to launch powerful new exhibition
Survivors of domestic abuse who were helped by an Eastwood charity have launched a free exhibition of poetry, art and photography inspired by their personal experiences.
The ‘Don’t Judge Me’ exhibition at the National Justice Museum was opened on November 5 by a group of women and families who were supported by Eastwood-based charity Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP).
The focus of the exhibition is to challenge how survivors can be stigmatised, to raise awareness of domestic abuse and the support services available, as well as to celebrate a group of brave women and showcase their powerful work.
One of the women who created the work said: “We all feel really proud that our work is part of a public exhibition.
“It’s amazing and reflects how strong we are now. If we can help even one person by sharing our work, that would be incredible.”
BWP partnership manager Chris Harris added: “We are delighted to open the exhibition this November to share the work that these talented women have created.
“Through this exhibition we’re hoping to engage with people, especially men and boys, to provoke meaningful conversation so that they take action to change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence against women and girls.”
During the exhibition, which runs until January 2022, invited guests will discuss the impact of the messages based on the theme #Don’tJudgeMe.
These conversations will be collected in an interactive way at the museum, via social media channels and feedback during visits.
Simon Brown, project curator at the National Justice Museum, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working in partnership with Broxtowe Women’s Project on this exhibition.
“Our ethos is that people outside the museum shape and inform everything that happens inside.
“We work with the community to develop exhibitions and activity that reflect our everyday lives, and how it is impacted by justice and the law.
“It has been humbling to see the group share their experiences and creativity in such a generous way.”
You can visit the exhibition every Thursday to Monday. To plan your visit, go to www.nationaljusticemuseum.org.uk.