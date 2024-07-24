Dogs Trust: Introducing nine dogs available for adoption in Nottinghamshire

1 . Sonny

Gorgeous Sonny the Labrador Retriever is ready to bound into your life, head first. He is a large, lovely boy who is looking for adopters who can help him manage his‘big feelings’ and settle in. He is a lovely lad who would love an active home who wants an adventure buddy by day, and a snuggle buddy by night. If you want a stunning boy who will turn heads, Sonny is the dog for you. See more at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/retriever-labrador/3468417Photo: Dogs Trust