Dogs Trust: Dogs needing a forever home this July across Nottinghamshire

It is that time of the month to share about dogs from Dogs Trust who need a forever home.
Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption this July.
Here are six dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Batman
Batman is a handsome five-year-old Staffie who is searching for his forever home. He is energetic, playful, and full of enthusiasm, and he absolutely loves having fun with his favourite people. Batman is very people-oriented and enjoys cuddles. He is looking for a calm and quiet home with a secure garden where he can appreciate the outdoors. To help him feel safe and settled, Batman needs to be the only pet in the household and cannot live with children. Find more details here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/1240736 Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Dancer
Dancer is a playful and affectionate Lurcher who is looking for a home where he can be the only pet. He loves meeting new people and dogs during walks, but he needs a patient family to help him settle in, build his confidence, and support him with time spent alone. Dancer is full of personality, adores his toys, and would make a wonderful addition to any family. Are you ready to welcome Dancer into your heart? See more here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1261774 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Mr Fox
Mr Fox is a sweet Pomeranian looking for an adult-only home with a secure garden. He is a playful little guy but lacks confidence, so he requires a patient owner who will help build his confidence through training and provide a familiar routine to help him settle in. Mr Fox loves to snuggle on the sofa, so if you're looking for a cuddly companion, he could be the perfect match for you! See more here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/pomeranian/3581947 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Uso
Meet Uso, a five-year-old Crossbreed needing an adult only home with no other pets. Uso loves an adventure and is a very clever boy. Although he may be a little shy when first meeting you, once he knows you, he is very affectionate and would make a loving and loyal companion. See more at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/crossbreed/1251890 Photo: Dogs Trust
