Dogs Trust: Dogs needing a forever home this July across Nottinghamshire

1 . Batman

Batman is a handsome five-year-old Staffie who is searching for his forever home. He is energetic, playful, and full of enthusiasm, and he absolutely loves having fun with his favourite people. Batman is very people-oriented and enjoys cuddles. He is looking for a calm and quiet home with a secure garden where he can appreciate the outdoors. To help him feel safe and settled, Batman needs to be the only pet in the household and cannot live with children. Find more details here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/1240736 Photo: Dogs Trust