Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Riley
Riley is a stunning Siberian Husky eagerly awaiting his forever home. Full of energy and enthusiasm, he thrives on long walks and an active lifestyle, so he would be best suited to a family who can keep up with his high energy levels. At heart, Riley is still a playful pup who loves treats and fun games. He is making great progress with his training and will benefit from further mental stimulation alongside his physical exercise to keep his sharp mind engaged. Riley would be happiest in an adult-only home with no other pets, and a secure, fenced outdoor space where he can run and play freely. Find out more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/siberian-husky/3541099 Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Batman
Batman is an adorable, cuddly five-year-old Terrier who loves being the centre of attention around people he trusts. He is known for bouncing around with excitement but don’t let his energy fool you, as this little guy is also a big softie who’s just as happy curling up on the couch for a snooze with his favourite humans. Batman’s dream home is a peaceful spot with a secure garden where he can zoom around and burn off his playful energy. He’ll fit in best with a family who can be at home for him throughout the day. He’d need to be the only dog, soaking up all the love in the house. If you’re looking for a sweet, fun-loving companion, arrange to meet Batman. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/1240736 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Walter
Walter could be the one for you. Walter is a charming 10-year-old Harrier Cross with a youthful spirit and a love for outdoor adventures. Despite his age, he’s full of life and enjoys exploring new smells. Walter can live with adults (18+) and another dog, he especially gets along well with terrier- type dogs. He can be a little wary and may take a time to warm up to new people but quickly forms strong bonds and enjoys training and being affectionate with those he trusts. If you’re looking for a loyal and active companion, Walter could be the perfect match for you. Find out more about rehoming Walter at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/harrier/1140676 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Freckles
Freckles, the beautiful Terrier Cross, is always up for an adventure and is now ready to embark on her next chapter in her new home. She loves an adventure but is wary of dogs when out and about so she would be suited to a family that’s confident in helping her build social skills around other dogs. Four-year old Freckles will do best in an adult-only home and must be the only pet in the house. While she can be a bit cautious at first, with some patience, she’ll soon reveal her cuddly, affectionate side and become the perfect companion. For more details, see: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/1267669 Photo: Dogs Trust
