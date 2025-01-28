2 . Batman

Batman is an adorable, cuddly five-year-old Terrier who loves being the centre of attention around people he trusts. He is known for bouncing around with excitement but don’t let his energy fool you, as this little guy is also a big softie who’s just as happy curling up on the couch for a snooze with his favourite humans. Batman’s dream home is a peaceful spot with a secure garden where he can zoom around and burn off his playful energy. He’ll fit in best with a family who can be at home for him throughout the day. He’d need to be the only dog, soaking up all the love in the house. If you’re looking for a sweet, fun-loving companion, arrange to meet Batman. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/1240736 Photo: Dogs Trust