Dogs Trust: 10 dogs looking for a new home in the East Midlands this April

4 . Nyx

Six-year-old Nyx can live with adults only, who are willing to invest a little time and patience in building a relationship with him, which is more than worth the wait. Nyx is the perfect combination of his breed, Malinois X Labrador. He has the hiking, adventure, fun and extremely clever side from the Malinois but the cuddly, take up all your sofa, loveable and eat all the snacks Labrador side too. More at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/belgian-shepherd-dog-malinois/1232120 Photo: Dogs Trust