Dog owner calling for help in finding missing husky which may have headed to Mansfield

Frankie Steels is calling for help in finding her two-year-old husky, Harlow, after she bolted from their garden in the little Grindley area of Retford, on September 11.

Depending on which direction Harlow runs in, Frankie fears she could have ended up anywhere fromn Worksop to Mansfield.

Frankie shared on Facebook: “Can anyone and everyone with an outside building, shed, barn etc. please check inside in case my baby has gotten trapped inside or is hiding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner warns anyone who sees Harlow to not approach her or call her name so to not scare her off.

“She will now be terrified.”

Harlow is microchipped and is described as having bright blue eyes; a white tip on her tail and an all white lower face, cheeks and chest, other than a black ‘moustache’.

The owner is offering a ‘large reward’ to anyone who finds her.

Frankie warns anyone who sees Harlow to not approach her or call her name, or try to catch her unless she is in an enclosed area.

Harlow the husky is missing from Retford area.

Lisa Dean, of Beauty’s Legacy Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare, said: “Theft by finding is a criminal offence and under the new pet abduction guidelines could result in a custodial sentence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Frankie on 07538 345909 or 07866 026343 if you have any information, or visit their ’Harlow, husky missing’ Facebook page.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.