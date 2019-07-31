Do you have the neighbours from hell? TV show wants to hear from Mansfield residents

If your neighbours building works have disrupted your life for far too long, a new TV show wants to hear from you.

A new documentary will look at the effect building works can have on neighbours.

Knickerbockerglory are now casting for a brand new primetime documentary series, looking at building works

The documentary will discuss the topics of dust, noise and how this impacts people's daily lives.

Filmmakers will explore how it really feels to live with ongoing building works, and the tension it may cause.

They will also be exploring the other point of view, championing builders who are following all of the regulations and are coming up against neighbours constantly obstructing them at every turn.

Production company Knickerbockerglory will be filming in Mansfield this August.

If you would like to take part in the programme, contact Knickerbockerglory by calling 07720 694 785 or emailing shannon@knickerbockerglory.tv.