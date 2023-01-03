News you can trust since 1952
'Do not approach him' - police warning over wanted man who may be in Mansfield area

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

By Shelley Marriott
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers are trying to find 35-year-old Adam Groves who has links with the Mansfield area.

Police Constable Nathan Tyers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are keen to track down Groves as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.”

Adam Groves is wanted on recall to prison
If you have any information call 101.