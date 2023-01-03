Officers are trying to find 35-year-old Adam Groves who has links with the Mansfield area.

Police Constable Nathan Tyers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are keen to track down Groves as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.”

Adam Groves is wanted on recall to prison