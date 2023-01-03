'Do not approach him' - police warning over wanted man who may be in Mansfield area
Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
By Shelley Marriott
Officers are trying to find 35-year-old Adam Groves who has links with the Mansfield area.
Police Constable Nathan Tyers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are keen to track down Groves as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.
“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.”
If you have any information call 101.