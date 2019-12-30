Disgusted Mansfield mum finds cockroach in two-year-old daughter's Primark pyjama present

A Mansfield mum is disgusted with high-street store Primark after finding a cockroach in the pyjamas she bought for her two-year-old daughter’s birthday.

Karla Roy, 23, purchased the present for daughter Ruby’s second birthday on Christmas Eve, only to discover the dismembered cockroach inside the pyjama trousers – with eggs from the insect scattered inside the packaging.

Karla Roy from Mansfield with cockroach in pyjama birthday present.

Unhappy Karla says the product was made in India and assumes the cockroach must have come from there as the insects are not native to Britain, and says she “screamed so loud” when it was discovered.

The care worker said: “I bought the pyjamas for Ruby’s birthday, and when I ripped it open for her so she could open them I could see something was stressing her.

“I took the pyjamas out of the packaging as I usually wash new clothes before she wears them, but then it fell out and I nearly screamed the house down.

“It’s not what you expect to see in there and to be honest it’s disgusting. It wasn’t just the cockroach but the eggs, and they were everywhere.

Karla Roy from Mansfield with cockroach in pyjama birthday present.

“The packaging says it’s made in India so it must have come from there, because as far as I'm aware we don’t have them here.

“I’ve also put this all over my Facebook to warn other people about it, just in case they’ve bought similar pyjamas from Primark.”

Baby Ruby was born on three weeks early on Christmas Eve 2017, and with her birthday falling so close to Christmas the family luckily received other pyjamas as a Christmas present.

Karla says she’s been in contact with Primark about a refund but that they have offered no apologies for the cockroach.

“I lost the receipt for the pyjamas but I emailed Primark going mad about it, and they emailed back to say that they will send me a prepaid packaging slip to me so I can send it back and take a look into it”, she added.

“They literally emailed me just for me to send it back. What if Ruby had seen it and I hadn't, it could have been so much worse. And I don’t even understand how it got in there.”

A spokesman for Primark said: “We take the quality of our products very seriously and have rigorous quality control procedures in place.

“We are in touch with the customer and have requested further information so we can fully investigate the complaint.”