Discover the DH Lawrence legacy as new trail opens in Eastwood

A new DH Lawrence Trail has officially opened in Eastwood.

The trail, which will give a unique insight into the life of the local writer, has been made possible thanks to a UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) grant of £10,000 from the Government.

Starting at the DH Lawrence Museum on Victoria Street, the trail takes you on a journey through the author’s youth and early adulthood, encompassing the houses he grew up in and places that had a great impact on his early life, such as the old Mechanics’ Institute and the famous Breach House, setting of one of Lawrence’s most famous works, Sons and Lovers.

The new trail will replace the old Blue Line Trail, providing a more comprehensive understanding of Lawrence’s upbringing in Eastwood and history of the town, with a revamped look.

Visitors and residents will also be able to delve deeper into the locations on the trail by scanning the QR codes on the fresh set of information boards.

After scanning the QR code, trail users will be taken to a website with exclusive content and videos from Lawrence experts about the respective location, as well as historic images relating to the site.

Additionally, the trail will be accompanied by a new bench at the Walker Street stop, as well as footsteps painted on the ground to guide users around the town and viewpoints.

Trail maps are available from the museum.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), Broxtowe Council leader, said, “I’m delighted to be able to support the introduction of the DH Lawrence Trail, that will help to bring the history of Lawrence and Eastwood to life.

"While the trail will bring welcome visitors from near and far, I also encourage any local residents to get out, give the trail a go and immerse themselves in our local heritage.”

Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer, and DH Lawrence expert, said: “I’m very pleased with how the project has come together; there will be a good balance of physical elements to the trail, in the form of good quality signs and leaflets, and digital content that will have historic images and videos of Lawrence experts for enhanced content.

"It's also really important that the new trail can be serviceable for years to come.

"The project has taken into account the maintenance of necessary elements, and the content on the QR codes can be edited, added to or enhanced as necessary, futureproofing the trail.”

Coun Teresa Cullen (Brox All), portfolio holder for health and leisure, said: “The new DH Lawrence Trail will serve as an enhanced version of the Blue Line Trail, providing a much deeper insight into Lawrence’s ties to the local area.

"Now with an added interactive feature, the trail will appeal to a wide range of people from all walks of life, serving as a reminder of just how lucky we are to have Lawrence intertwined in Eastwood’s local culture.”