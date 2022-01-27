The videos, filmed by Ashfield videographer Tom Cable, offer a unique glimpse into Ashfield’s past.

You can watch the films and listen to the stories told by William Duke of Portland, Ada Lovelace, and a Medieval Kirkby local, on Ashfield District Council’s Youtube channel.

The films can be viewed by scanning the QR codes on the boards displayed at Mill Waters Café at Kings Mill Reservoir.

Claire Finn with Coun Matthew Relf at Mill Waters Café, Kings Mill Reservoir

The remaining boards will be installed next to the Ada Lovelace plaque on Hucknall High Street, and on the railings on Kirkby Plaza early next week.

At least five more films are currently in production and will be released in the coming months featuring more hidden figures from the district’s surprising history.

Creator of Ashfield Art Fest 2021, Claire Finn, was heavily involved in the project acting as the script writer, producer, and star of the Ada Lovelace film.

She said: "It has been an absolute pleasure working on this project to produce these wonderful historical films about Ashfield.

"To collaborate with local historical groups and work with creatives from the area has been an enormous privilege. Equally, a rewarding experience to see the talent, passion and community Ashfield has to offer in showcasing it's rich history."