Vicky Sutton, aged 57, lives in a Mansfield Council-owned bungalow.

However, for the last two years, she claims she has been the victim of abuse, harassment and anti-social behaviour from another household.

"It is never-ending,” said former prison officer Vicky. “I am absolutely devastated I have reached this point in my life. I don’t know what to do.”

Emma London at the Mansfield Woodhouse home of her disabled mum, Vicky Sutton, who claims she is being terrorised by her neighbours. Vicky was too frightened to appear on the photo.

The council said it has thoroughly investigated the issues

However, Emma London, Vicky’s daughter, said: “She doesn’t feel safe in her own home and on her own street. It is heartbreaking.”

Things came to a head when Vicky, who has bad arthritis, as well as epilepsy, had her mobility scooter stolen from her garden.

She has been subjected to discriminatory taunts and hate-crime name-calling. And she alleges those abusing her poke fun and belittle her by filming her on their mobile phones when she goes out.

“I daren’t leave the house now, not even to take my little dog for a walk,” said Vicky. “I live within these four walls.

“Sometimes I don’t even go to bed, because I have things stolen. My mobile scooter was taken at six in the morning.

“A young police officer came to see me about it, but I’ve heard nothing since.

“I’ve even spent hundreds of pounds having CCTV cameras professionally fitted, but no-one will look at the footage.”

Emma, 34, said: ”No-one is helping my mum, no matter how much evidence she has.

“Her mental and physical health have dropped dramatically due to the stress, and she regularly calls me in floods of tears.

“I need someone to hear her so she can get help. She is terrified.

“She has reported it to anti-social behaviour officers and housing officers, and the police have to be called regularly.

“She can’t afford to move, but something needs to happen. She needs to be able to live comfortably and feel safe.”

The council categorically refuted nothing had been done to address the dispute.

Jill Finnesey, council head of housing, said: “We take all complaints about any kind of abusive or anti-social behaviour by, or against, our tenants very seriously.