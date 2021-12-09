‘Dilapidated’ listed building can be transformed as part of major development near Mansfield

Developers have been given the green light to transform a dilapidated listed building in Glapwell, Derbyshire, which stands disused as part of the Glapwell Nurseries garden centre.

The Bothy, a Grade II-listed gardener’s shelter and pavilion, is a feature in the grounds of the now-demolished Glapwell Hall, at Glapwell.

It currently stands disused as part of the Glapwell Nurseries garden centre.

Bolsover Council has now granted conditional planning permission for restoration work, including reroofing, replacement and repair of timbers, replacement windows and a new staircase.

A report by a council planning officer says: “The Bothy is a Grade II-listed building within the grounds of Glapwell Garden centre.

“It is a vacant building, formerly the old gardener’s bothy to Glapwell Hall, which was demolished in the 1950s.

“It is a standalone building, vacant and in a poor condition, both internally and externally.”

Its significance ‘derives from both its archaeological and architectural interest’, according to the report.

Developers have previously been given planning permission, after an appeal, for the proposed redevelopment and relocation of the nursery and garden centre, and development of up to 65 homes at the site.

An inspector said in a report at the time: “The appeal site contains a Grade II-listed gardener’s bothy, which was formerly a pavilion and terminal feature in the garden of the now demolished Glapwell Hall.

“The bothy is currently in a poor condition and it is identified in the council’s heritage at risk strategy.

“The development proposes the refurbishment and reuse of the bothy, and the opening up of its immediate setting.

“This is a benefit that lends significant support to the proposal.”

A design and access statement put together by Urban Designs says the repair and renovation work will be carried out sensitively.

The report says: “Areas of collapse will be rebuilt with the original stone or brickwork retained where possible.

"Collapsed wedge brick lintel to the south elevation to be rebuilt, the others repointed as necessary.”

In addition to the exterior walls, work will also be carried out internally, to the timbers, roof and windows.

This area of Glapwell is a site of major future development – with an area of trees and green space sold for development off Park Avenue despite a determined campaign by residents.