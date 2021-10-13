Dig deep to help vulnerable families in Notts this Christmas

Adoption and children’s charity Faith in Families has launched its 45th annual Christmas appeal.

And like last year’s appeal, due to difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic, instead of collecting physical donations of toys and gifts, it is looking for monetary donations.

More than £12,000 was raised in 2020’s appeal, enabling it to provide seasonal cheer to more than 120 families, across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

People are urged to dig deep to help vulnerable families have a great Christmas.

Laura Payne, Faith in Families acting chief executive officer, said: “The response to our 2020 appeal was amazing, especially when you consider the hard year everyone had and our having to change the focus to purely monetary donations.

“Whoever donated should know they made Christmas for those families and children who benefited.

“We’re hoping for a similarly generous effort this year and will be working non-stop up to Christmas to try to make that happen.”

To donate, visit faithinfamilies.org/support-us/christmas-appeal-2021