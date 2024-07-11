Did somebody say discounted group bus travel?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Group travel by bus in Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham is about to get even better thanks to a discount of up to a third-off existing group tickets this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discount comes as part of the Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIP) – a partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and local bus operators to make bus travel better for all.

From Sunday 14 July, bus passengers will be able to travel for less as a group with operators including CT4N, Nottingham City Transport, Stagecoach East Midlands, trentbarton and Vectare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full list of tickets included and their discounts can be found on the Nottinghamshire County Council website: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/travel-notts/travelling-by-bus/group-bus-ticket-discountsPassengers are advised to check with their operators for ticket terms and conditions.

Enjoy a day out in Nottinghamshire by bus

The discounts will run until Sunday 1 September.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We’re pleased to be offering passengers across Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham cheaper group bus travel this summer.

“As many families will be looking to enjoy days out together, there’s never been a better way to get around than by bus.

“To give some examples of the discount, a ZigZag Group Ticket with trentbarton would usually cost £18. This summer, this ticket will only cost £12, meaning that the whole of the network is your opportunity to explore for less. With Nottingham City Transport we’re lowering the price of their Grouprider from £8.50 to £6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s plenty of places to get to by bus across Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham including Rufford Abbey and Sherwood Forest on Stagecoach’s Sherwood Arrow, Holme Pierrepont County Park on NCT’s 11C service as well as towns including Ruddington, Southwell, Bingham Mansfield and Worksop.

“Whether you’re heading out with friends or family this summer as a group, make sure to take advantage of the group ticket discount for a cheaper way to travel.”

Councillor Neghat Khan, Leader of Nottingham City Council and Executive Member for Transport, said: “Taking the bus is a great way to explore our fantastic city. We hope everyone – especially families – will take advantage of this offer to enjoy days out this summer, including The Beach in Old Market Square and Nottingham Castle.”

Anthony Carver-Smith, Head of Marketing and Projects at Nottingham City Transport, said: “Nottingham City Transport’s Grouprider ticket offers unlimited family travel throughout Greater Nottingham and to many family friendly attractions in the city. Thanks to BSIP funding through Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council, families can get out and about throughout the summer for a great discounted price of just £6 in Nottingham and further afield, such as to Southwell and East Leake for just £9.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Allitt, Managing Director at CT4N buses, said: “CT4N are pleased to offer customers a reduction in the price of group travel over the summer holidays. Whether you are heading into Nottingham for the return of the Beach in the Market Square or a visit to Highfields Park, the whole family can travel together and enjoy a great day. Our team of drivers look forward to welcoming you all on board.”

Tom Morgan, Managing Director at trentbarton, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer the discounted group travel ticket this summer. There are some fantastic places to visit in the region and we hope it continues to attract more people back to the buses and encourage others to give it a go for a first time.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director, Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “With discounts on group tickets in our towns across Nottinghamshire, using the bus is a great value way for families and young people to get around over the summer. We have a network bus services running in Mansfield, Worksop, Retford, and Newark, which means it's easy to visit people and places during the school and college holidays. Using the bus is safe, easy and environmentally friendly, helping to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.”