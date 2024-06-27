Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warsop couple celebrates 60 years of marriage.

On the 28th July 1964 up at Old Trafford Ken Barrington & Jim Parks were setting a memorable partnership against Australia in the 4th Ashes test match. On the same day Andy Parks bowled his maiden over when he married Ruth Barrington at St John's church in Frome, Somerset. Not coincidentally, this is also Andy's birthday.

They met first when they were pupils at Frome Grammar and again at a school reunion - which was so boring they and a group of pals decided to decamp to The Vine Tree, just down the road. It was a tight squeeze in the car and on the return, all squashed together, Andy stole a kiss from Ruth. The rest, as they say, is history!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy left school at 16 and went straight to an apprenticeship in the Merchant Navy, Initially working for Brocklebanks then Fyffes. After a 10 year sojourn ashore in the 70's & 80's he returned to deep sea voyages and was involved in helping the USA transport heavy vehicles to the Arabian peninsula in the first Desert Storm. He received a personal letter of thanks from 'Stormin' Norman Schwartzkopf for his contribution. Eventually he stopped working as a maritime Fleet Safety Specialist in 2016 having first retired from sea going in 2008 - a career in shipping spanning almost 60 years too!

Ruth & Andy Parks

Ruth left school at 15 after her father, John 'Jack', died and went straight to Lloyds Bank in Frome, where she remained until their first daughter, Hayley, was born in September 1965. A second daughter, Suzanne 'Suzie', arrived in April 1968. Ruth held down the fort, steadfast matriarch & home-maker, with the girls whilst Andy spent time away at sea. As the girls grew older and Andy more senior, Ruth was able to spend time away at sea with him.

Whilst Andy was was working ashore they moved first to Southampton, then London and briefly to Saudi Arabia, returning to the UK and settling in Gloucester, from where Andy returned to deep sea voyages and Ruth to Lloyds Bank.

In 1988 they moved more centrally to Warsop, Mansfield, as Andy was now sailing from various UK ports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have remained happily for over 30 years in Warsop and are part of a vibrant church community at St Marks in Mansfield, where they are enthusiastic members of the choir. Andy helps out at the church toddlers' group where, Ruth jokes, he has found his level!

Ruth & Andy 1968

Both have also been keenly involved with The Echo, a talking news magazine for blind and partially-sighted people in Mansfield , Ashfield and the surrounding areas of Nottinghamshire.