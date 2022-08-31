DH Lawrence Music Festival set to rock the streets of Eastwood once again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performers at the DH Lawrence Music Festival last year.

Every September, the DH Lawrence Music Festival sees the town’s streets come alive with the sound of music as a dozen venues play host to local singers and songwriters.

For the last eight years, the free festival has been a staple in residents’ calendars, offering a chance to hear original live music and enjoy a day out on the town.

The long-awaited event will be held on Saturday, September 10, offering music to suit everyone’s tastes – from country to punk, folk to rap, and everything in between.

The annual festival is a staple in the Eastwood calendar, helping to put the town on the map.

Live sets will be played by more than 100 acts at 11 venues across the town all day from 2pm until 11pm, with completely free admission.

The event, which first started out as a humble open mic night for locals, has now grown to attract performers and visitors from right across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The annual celebration pays homage to the town’s well-loved historic celebrity DH Lawrence, with talent and creativity at its heart.

All performers are encouraged to write and play their own original music rather than playing covers.

Crowds in the Dog and Parrot at the festival back in 2019.

Festival organiser Ben Mark Smith, a local musician himself who will be playing at the Dog and Parrot on the day, said: “We want more people to embrace original music and it’s really important for up and coming local artists that they are given a chance to perform and get their names out there.

“The festival is free because it really is all about the music and creating a real community for musicians.

“It’s always a great vibe and we look forward to everything this year has in store.”

Visitors are encouraged to embark on a pub crawl with a difference, enjoying a day out while soaking up sounds from a variety of performers along the way.

A timetable will be available online, allowing visitors to plan their route around all the venues and make the most of their experience.

Places taking part include the likes of the Library Bar, Sun Inn, Oliver's, The Three Tuns, The Wellington and many more.