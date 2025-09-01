DH Lawrence Music Festival celebrates 10 years as it returns this weekend

Eastwood’s popular DH Lawrence Music Festival will celebrate its 10th birthday this weekend as it kicks things off in DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum garden on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing together 145 independent artists at 15 stages across 14 venues free of charge, the festival is an eagerly-anticipated event in the Eastwood, and Broxtowe, calendar, championing local musicians and businesses.

The festival will be launched at 11.30am with a parade from Eastwood Library down High Street towards the museum before the live music gets underway on the museum garden stage at 12noon with the Eddie Johnson Bit, followed by Nanuk (1pm), Whiskey River (2pm) and JJ Lovegrove (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Mark Smith, festival organiser, said, "Its a pleasure to organise the festival each year and get to see the support that the people Eastwood give these upcoming artists and our charity BlindEye.

The DH Lawrence Music Festival returns for its 10th year this weekend. Photo: Submitted

“Ten years is a massive milestone for us and to have seen it grow from its initial evening in a few venues to the mammoth event it is now is wonderful.

"It wouldn't be possible without its creation by Eastwood local Chris Barlow and the support of Broxtowe Council and Watsons Estate Agents.

“All I ask is that each year is that everyone has a good time, support these artists coming to perform, and gives the charity the attention it deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Teresa Cullen (Brox All), portfolio holder for health and leisure at Broxtowe Council, said: “We are so proud of the rich culture we have in Eastwood and Broxtowe and of the cultural events we have across the borough.

"The festival is a truly special event and the fact that it is celebrating its 10th birthday this year is testament to just how much it is loved by people in Eastwood and beyond.

“Ben has done an incredible job in organising a festival that is accessible to all and provides a fantastic platform for so much local talent.”

Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer, at the DH Lawrence Museum, added: "I'm delighted that once again, the museum can host a stage at the event and has the first scheduled acts.

“In fact, there will be the chance for families to participate, by joining the free music parade through the town – come help us to make some noise for the launch of the music festival."