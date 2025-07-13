DH Lawrence Festival is back in Eastwood this August with six weeks of events

The DH Lawrence Festival returns to Eastwood this summer with another six-week programme of events celebrating Lawrence himself, as well as events themed around visual arts, music, heritage, literature and community.

The festival will run from August 1 until Lawrence’s birthday on September 14 and the festival programme has been co-produced by the DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood, the DH Lawrence Society, Haggs Farm Preservation Society, Broxtowe Women’s Project, Eastwood Council and Ben Mark Smith of the DH Lawrence Music Festival.

Launching the festival is the DH Lawrence Museum on Victoria Street – Lawrence’s first home – for a free event with plenty of refreshments where people can meet the other participants, the museum team, and pick up their free festival brochure.

Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer said: “This year's festival is going to have something for everyone.

"There are literature events of course, but also walking, music, heritage and plenty of cream teas.

"I'm really excited about how the programme is shaping up.”

Coun Teresa Cullen (Brox Alliance), portfolio holder for leisure and health, said: “The DH Lawrence festival is always such a special event, bringing together so many people at events across a wide variety of themes, with most events running for free.

"I encourage everyone to try and attend an event in Eastwood and surrounding areas and truly immerse themselves in the local culture.”

The festival includes wellbeing walks, reading events, history and exhibitions while one of the centrepiece events will be the DH Lawrence Music Festival on Saturday, September 6 which will feature live music on 16 stages at 15 Eastwood venues showcasing more than 200 talented local artists, – opening in the garden at the DH Lawrence Museum at 12noon to 3pm and at pubs across Eastwood between 2pm and 11pm.

For full details of what’s happening where and when, including details of which events require pre-booking, visit the festival website at broxtowe.gov.uk/dhlfestival2025?fbclid