Devoted Mansfield couple celebrate 60 years of happy marriage

That is according to Jim and Christine Adams who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with cake, champagne and a buffet at the Barchester Healthcare Forest Care home in the town on Tuesday (June 1).

Christine, 80, is a resident at the home on Southwell Road West, while 86-year-old Jim is devoted to his beloved wife and visits her regularly.

Romance originally blossomed for the happy couple when they met through a friend and their first date was at the Bentinck Coffee Bar in Mansfield.

Jim and Christine Adams celebrate their diamond day.

Jim says he has never forgotten the date – February 8, 1958.

The pair tied the knot at St Peter and St Paul’s Church on June 1, 1961 and began married life at Ravenshead before moving to Beverley Drive in Mansfield.

Jim remembers their wedding day, saying ‘it was very cold, despite being June it was very cool!’ – but they soon headed to warmer climes by honeymooning at Lake Como in Italy.

The flowers at Jim and Christine Adams party

After 17 years of marriage, their first son Michael arrived in 1978 and their second child Robert followed in 1982.

During his working life, Jim was a rally driver and worked in the motor trade.

He was one of the refounders of the Dukeries Motor Club in 1957 and its treasurer. He has been a keen mason for the past 47 years.

Christine taught home economics at Sherwood Hall School and performed other supply teaching duties, spending her last 15 years before retirement at Redgate School.

“Christine was an excellent cook and had enjoyed giving dinner parties,” said Jim.

At their anniversary party, Jim read out a card the couple had received from the Queen.

After the festivities, Jim said: “I want to thank the staff, Sue Mumford and Sonia Fairhurst for their considerable effort decorating the room and for the flowers. We very much appreciated the buffet and the chance to celebrate our special day.”

Sue said Forest Care was ‘delighted’ to present the happy couple with a ‘beautiful’ bouquet of flowers, a bottle of bubbly and ‘our kitchen’s finest buffet’.

She said: “Our residents and staff had a super time and we wish Jim and Christine many more happy years together.”