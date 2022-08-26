‘Devious and controlling’ child rapist from Eastwood jailed for 24 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Linley, 46, was finally exposed when his now adult victim reported years of physical and sexual abuse to the police.

Detectives in Nottinghamshire Police’s Public Protection department opened an investigation and brought Linley in for questioning.

He initially denied all the allegations against him and accused his victim of making them up.

A sex offender who repeatedly raped and abused a schoolgirl has been jailed for 24 years

After he was confronted with damning DNA and video evidence, he later pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child and one of making indecent photographs of a child.

He denied multiple additional charges but was found guilty by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court of six counts of rape, child cruelty and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Linley, formerly of Eastwood, was sentenced immediately and will not be released until he is deemed to no longer pose a threat to the public. He will remain on licence for the rest of his life – meaning he can be recalled to prison at any point.

Detective Constable Kerry Stringfellow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Ian Linley is a devious, controlling and cowardly sexual predator who groomed and abused a child for his own sexual gratification.

“He knew what he was doing was wrong but appeared to believe that his crimes would never be exposed.