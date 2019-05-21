Development of 300 homes by Brierley Forest Park one step closer

A decision by Ashfield District Council has ruled that developers do not need to carry out an environmental assessment to build 300 homes near Brierley Forest Park.

Bellway Homes submitted an application to the authority to assess whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would have to be carried out before they could apply to build 300 homes on greenbelt land off Ashland Road West.

Planning bosses at Ashfield District Council have decided that no such assessment will need to carried out.

A decision document by the councils' planning department outlines why an assessment does not need to be carried out.

"Ashfield District Council as the relevant planning authority is of the opinion that the development would not be likely to have a significant effect on the environment by virtue of factors such as its nature, size or location," its states.

"The development site is not covered by any national or local nature designations.

"It is considered that potential effects would not be so significant to warrant an EIA."

It is expected that Bellway homes will now submit a full planning application to the council, outlining details of the development, which borders Brierley Forest Park.

Attempts to develop the land have been rejected by residents previously, on the grounds that there is no infrastructure in place to support such a development, and it would spoil the much loved park.